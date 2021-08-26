Emergency crews were out in droves last Wednesday evening into early Thursday, aug. 18-19, rescuing and evacuating residents as roads and homes flooded.
The Knoxville-Deerfield Volunteer Fire Company responded to three water rescues: Route 249 and Merrick Road, both in Deerfield Township; and Route 49 near the Valley Ambulance building, Osceola Township. Assistant Chief Mike Bloom said he also knew of a rescue in Chatham Township, but that was outside his department’s coverage area.
“Two of those, the only way to get them out was by boat,” said Bloom. “We were assisted by Wellsboro Fire Department, which brought their boat. They deserve credit. They saved those people.”
Bloom said Crary Hose Company out of Westfield also assisted with flooding-related incidents and evacuating several residents from their homes.
“We housed at least 15 people in our upstairs banquet hall last night, and some are still there,” Bloom said last Thursday afternoon at the fire station, adding that he and his crew didn’t get much sleep the night before. “Right now, we’re just assessing damage and assisting anyone we can.”
The afternoon after the storms, the Red Cross was stationed at the Knoxville department to assist residents while Bloom and other volunteers handed out bottled water and cleaning supplies. Pre-packaged food and hot meals were made available, with the Grabouskas family providing a free lasagna dinner at the Knoxville Community Center this past Sunday.
Help still available
The Knoxville-Deerfield fire department still had “lots of food, water and cleaning supplies” available as of Monday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. Dumpsters are also available there for residents with flood-damaged items.
The fire department, borough and community volunteers have also been assisting Knoxville residents with pumping flooded basements. For such assistance, call the fire station at 570-326-4167 or the borough at 814-326-4126.
Knoxville borough also posted on its Facebook page that Salvation Army clean kits were available at the borough office on Monday. Call Laurie at 570-439-6456 to inquire.
Middlebury Township fire department has cleaning supplies available to township residents. Call 570-439-0090 to set up a time to meet.
Penn-York Camp in Ulysses is offering cabins and rooms with bathroom and shower facilities free to those affected by flooding. They’re available until Sept. 5 on a first come, first serve basis. For availability, call 814-848-9811 and leave a detailed message or text 814-367-8632.
“We would like to let you know our hearts and prayers are with all of you that have been affected by our recent flooding,” posted Penn-York on its Facebook page. “We know there are many in need of so much during this time.”