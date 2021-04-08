My March prediction was incorrect; the month did not go out like a lamb. However, I can say the beauty of snow laden trees on April 1 was an awesome “April Fools” joke.
Congratulations to Debbie Calkins. Debbie received the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce Max Colegrove 2021 Citizen of the Year award. What an honor and so well deserved.
Happy birthday go wishes to Jeannie Wilber turning 92 on April 15 and to Dick Brewer on April 18. Happy anniversary wishes go to Jon and Betsy Derstine on April 17.
Nick Stephani, grandson of Dick and Pat Brewer of Roseville, was recently highlighted in the Towanda Review sports section with a wonderful article entitled “Where are they now?” Nick, a graduate of Troy High School where he excelled in sports and also Bucknell University, lives in Massachusetts and works for a solar energy company.
Prayers are requested for Phil Clark with a leg blood clot, George Fethers from throat surgery, Mary Ellen Barr and Luanne Kriner.
The recycling bins will be available at the Rutland Township building for Roseville borough and township residents on April 10. Please continue to read and obey all signs so this service remains in the community.
The Roseville United Methodist Church will hold the annual pork and sauerkraut supper as a drive thru event on Saturday, April 24 from 3-6 p.m. The cost is $10. Your support would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit the women’s fellowship mission projects.
Thought for the week: Don’t wait to be kind. You never know how much your kindness can turn someone’s entire life around.