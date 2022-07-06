A graduation party to honor North Penn-Mansfield high school senior, Lydia Aumick, was held on June 26 at the Mainesburg Community Center. Family and friends enjoyed fellowship and lots of food.
Beautiful hard-to-find strawberries arrived at the Roseville United Methodist Church and were prepared on June 27 for their upcoming Strawberry Festival. We hope your calendar is marked for July 23 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. to enjoy a meal of hot dogs, salads and beans, followed by a dessert of strawberry shortcake and homemade ice cream. All proceeds will benefit the United Methodist Women’s Mission projects.
Prayers needed for Shirley Webster and Kevin Comfort.
Birthday wishes to Barbara Crippen on July 15 and Fay Giles turns 90 years young on July 16.
Get your camping gear packed. Roseville and Mainesburg United Methodist Church invite you to Camp KOG (Kingdom of God), a summer worship series. Each Sunday service in July will be a Christian adventure with learning how to trust God along the way. Sunday service times are: Roseville 9 a.m. and Mainesburg 10:30 a.m.
A Pork Barbeque benefit dinner for Steve Noble will be held on Saturday, July 23 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Big Elm Fire Station located at 7744 St Route 549 in Daggett. Dinner includes sides, beverage and dessert for $15. Take-outs available. Raffle drawing at 6 p.m. Sponsored by Big Elm Fire Department and Wells Jackson Lions Club.
On Saturday, July 9 the recycling bins will be available in front of the Rutland Township building. Please pay attention to where you place your items.
Sympathy expressed to the family of Lester Puryear. Lester and his wife Marge were former residents of Roseville.