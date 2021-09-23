Roseville United Methodist Church’s famous “Chow Chow”, a side dish that will be served at their ham supper on Oct 23, was prepared on Sept 10. Thank you to all who helped.
Bible studies will continue in the Mainesburg/Roseville United Methodist Parish — Roseville on Monday and Mainesburg on Tuesday, both starting at 7 p.m. at their respective churches.
Linda and Howdie Harwick recently traveled to the Quakertown area. They enjoyed time with family, friends and attended Linda’s 60th high school class reunion.
It was a blessing to have district certified lay speaker, Candice Chase, conduct last minute church services for the Mainesburg/Roseville United Methodist churches on Sept. 12.
Roseville United Methodist Church held their “Rise Against Hunger” event on Sunday, Sept 12. They packed 11,500 meals for the hungry around the world; all help was greatly appreciated.
Pat Nares is home after a hospital and rehab stay.
District Superintendent Rev Paul Amara served the pulpits of Mainesburg/Roseville United Methodist churches for worship on Sept. 19. A potluck luncheon followed the 11 a.m. service at Roseville.
The Bradford County Heritage Festival had beautiful weather for their recent weekend event. Great to see familiar faces and everyone enjoying the vintage displays, vendors, music, food and the great outdoors.
Due to the increase of COVID cases in Tioga County the Mainesburg/Roseville United Methodist Parish has posted the following changes: Mainesburg will REQUIRE MASKS and Roseville will REQUEST MASKS be worn during indoor events including Sunday worship. Out of Christian love they want to protect each other.
Effective Sept. 26 the Roseville United Methodist Church New Horizon 7:45 a.m. service will have a new worship time of 4 p.m. each Sunday.
Bring your dish to pass to the Roseville Community Center and enjoy a picnic on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.