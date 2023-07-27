Summer is traveling time and a few of our local residents enjoyed time away.
Tom and Linda Dunkleberger saw beautiful scenery in the mountains of Colorado while on a weeklong Benedict’s Bus trip. A jeep tour over the Red Mountains and the train to the top of Pikes Peak were spectacular.
Howdie, Linda and Brett Harwick traveled to the Quakertown area for a family reunion and Bill and Jane Cook attended the wedding of their grandson, Stone, in St. Augustine, Fla.
Jeff and Lacey Kennedy along with Martin and Sherry Kennedy traveled 6,000 miles round trip to Montana to spend two weeks visiting national parks and taking in the wonderful sights out west. While in Yellowstone National Park the family was able to celebrate the engagement of Trenton Kennedy to Hannah Severson. Trenton is currently stationed at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
The Roseville United Methodist Church had a beautiful day for their Strawberry Festival on July 22. It was a pleasure to work together to serve the public. Missions, local and global, will benefit from this very successful event.
Chrissy and Dennis Seibert made a brief trip home to attend Chrissy’s 25th high school class reunion, to get a strawberry “fix” at the festival and to say “hi” to mom, Donna.
Alene York was saddened to learn of Tony Bennett’s death as she recalled the day in 1959 that he pulled her ponytail on an elevator in New York City.
Sincere sympathy is expressed to the family of Justin Shedd and Judy Brion. Prayers are requested for Donald Bryant, Margie Hill and Penny Shedd.
Happy birthday wishes on Aug. 1 to Mary Harvey and Dana Husted on Aug. 4. Dana and Brenda Husted will celebrate their anniversary on Aug. 2. Have a blessed week.