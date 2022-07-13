The two-year COVID situation put a damper on the Roseville United Methodist Church annual Patriotic Celebration. However, the popular event returned on July 2.
Retired 1st Sergeant Daniel Rieppel and honor guard presented the colors, there was a salute to our flag, some wartime songs were sung and veterans from five branches of the military were honored with a flag. A wonderful crowd attended and also enjoyed the picnic following the program. A huge thank you to Barbara Crippen for displaying the honor board of military veterans and active-duty personnel.
Donna Baker spent a few days in Harrisburg visiting her daughter, Chrissy, and family and enjoyed “gramie time” with Eli and Sam.
Anniversary congratulations to Mary and Don Sirgey on July 18 and Buzz and Mary Harvey who will be celebrating 64 years together on July 21.
The Country Crafters of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church are selling Buttons for Ukraine to raise money for the UMCOR relief effort in Ukraine. Purchase of a button will give you an opportunity to receive one of three gifts -a quilt, table runner or door hanging — each sewn with blue and yellow fabric. The name of the recipient of each gift will be drawn randomly on Oct. 14, Ukrainian Defenders Day. Buttons are a $5.00 donation and may be purchased at Roseville/Mainesburg church and area businesses which are to be announced soon.
Prayers requested for Bill Brace and comfort and peace prayers for Denise Moore. Continued prayers for Linda Baker; after two falls, a hospital stay and rehab she has returned to the comfort of her home. What a joy to see her walk into church and play the piano for all to hear.
Nathan and Brittany Tice announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Jacklyn, born on July 1.
Roseville/Mainesburg United Methodist Church Camp KOG (Kingdom of God) summer worship series had a wonderful start on Sun., July 3 with Kim West, charge lay member and Pastor Kitty Keller presenting a report of annual conference through a camp skit. Last Sunday focused on how our community campsite is like rocks. This Sunday’s adventure will take everyone “Into the Woods”- don’t get lost. The series will continue through July 31.