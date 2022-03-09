The Sabinsville Ambulance Association recently added a Lucas Chest Compression Device in each of their two ambulances.
The Lucas Device provides consistent chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients in the field, on the way to the hospital and at the hospital, as needed.
The funding for these devices was made possible by an anonymous donation.
Equipment such as this device is very costly and such a donation is truly a donation to the communities that the ambulances serve.
The Sabinsville Ambulance covers Clymer Township, Westfield Borough and Township, Brookfield Township, Chatham Township and a small portion of Hector Township.
Greg Martuceio, UPMC medic/educator, trained to the Sabinsville EMS providers in the correct use of this device.
The association is grateful to the anonymous donor for the donation.