Sabinsville hosted its second annual Fall Fling last Saturday, Oct. 2, complete with more than 40 vendors selling crafts, handmade items, books, clothing, food and more. Kids and adults alike were treated to wagon rides through town by Terri Patterson of Patterson Farms. For updates on the next event, search for Sabinsville Fall Fling on Facebook.
