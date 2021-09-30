This Saturday, 1 to 6 p.m., is the benefit for Alice Kohut at the Elkland Durk Sherman Softball Stadium. The event features: drawings, a chance auction, chicken barbecue and more. Let us come together to support Alice and her family.
This past Sunday, the international Catholic Church celebrated Priesthood Sunday, a day to honor our priests for their selfless dedication in answering God’s call. Actually, every day should give us an opportunity to show our priests our love and respect. Pope Francis prayer for vocations invites us to encourage our young people to consider a vocation to provide comfort to the suffering, strengthen parishioners through the administration of our sacraments and the Eucharist, and preach the love of the Gospel.
Over the past couple of weeks, parishes in the Diocese of Scranton have been showing videos of various projects that have been funded by the 2021 Diocesan Annual Appeal. The campaign, which was slated to begin on the Sept. 18-19 weekend was delayed until this past weekend due to the Fall Fest event. The local video featured the Holy Child Catholic Church’s medical equipment social outreach program and the work of the Heart of Tioga, a pregnancy support center. Each of the six diocesan-produced videos demonstrated special social outreach programs and services available in different regions in the 13-county diocese.
This year, the Appeal’s goal of $4.5 million will be used to fund diocesan food kitchens; food pantries; veterans’ homeless shelters, livestream Catholic television Masses from the Cathedral of St. Peter, diocesan Catholic schools’ updates; education of nine seminarians, the Catholic Light, the official publication of the diocese; care and support of elderly priests and religious. Donors to the Appeal may designate their gift to any of the ministries listed above. Appeal forms are available in the back of both churches.