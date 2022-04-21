During the Easter family reunion dinner, involving a diversity of individuals from a large variety of cultures, ideologies and religions, the conversation came up, “When does Lent really end?” After much jawing and masticating, the outcome of the discussion came out that if Lent was a season of prayer, fasting (Sacrifice) and almsgiving, then maybe the question should be “Why does it have to end?” A very good question, my friends.

The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy will be sung after the 7 p.m. Mass at Westfield this Saturday. Jesus, I trust in you.

Father Joe would like to thank our dedicated parish staff, members of the music ministry, altar servers, lectors, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, ushers, all those who decorated the church so beautifully, and anyone who participated in any way to help our parish celebrate the paschal mysteries.

Super Bingo returns to the Knoxville Community Center this Sunday, April 24. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the bingo starting at noon. Bring your friends. The more players, the more the payout.

We observed a couple of our parishioners at the beautiful and inspiring Easter Vigil Mass at the Church of St. Peter, Wellsboro, last Saturday night. The trip was well worth the time and effort. There was no Easter Vigil Mass celebrated at St. Thomas.

Members of the parish Fundraising Committee will meet after the 11:30 a.m. Mass Sunday, May 1 to discuss plans for the Sept. 17 Annual Fall Fest.

The Knight’s Sausage Wagon will be at Wood’s Auction across from Fred’s Woodshed on Saturday, April 24. They will be serving sausage and egg sandwiches and coffee starting at 9 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, sodas and sausage sandwiches will be available during the day.

Members of the local council can volunteer to help setup, clean up or sell during the day, otherwise a donation of supply items would be greatly appreciated. Contact our Grand Knight Walt Beach if you can work or donate.

Sunday, May 29, is the drawing for our parish’s money raffle. If you do not plan on selling your tickets, please put them in the collection basket during Mass. If we sell 1,000 tickets, there will be an additional $500 prize.