Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) Society International is an organization that promotes the professional and personal growth of its members and excellence in education.
Established in 1929, Delta Kappa Gamma has fulfilled major objectives in improving opportunities for qualified women serving at each level of education as well as in advancing the status of women educators.
Pi Chapter of DKG annually awards a $500 scholarship to a female college student who graduated from a high school in either Potter or Tioga counties. These two counties represent Pi Chapter’s geographic area. The scholarship is open to women who are currently student teaching, or will be student teaching in the spring of 2022.
To request an application or for additional information, interested candidates should e-mail June D. Rudy at jjrudy@ptd.net or call her at 570-662-3596. Completed applications must be received by Oct. 30.