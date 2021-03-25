Elkland Cub Scout Pack 2044 is sponsoring a drive-thru spaghetti dinner at the Elkland United Methodist Church from 4-6 p.m. this Saturday, March 27.
Pre-sale tickets are $4 for seniors and children, $8 for adults and free for children under 3. Tickets on the day of sale are $10 for adults $10 and $6 for children.
Advanced tickets are available at The Ridge Runner Cafe, 114 Parkhurst St., Elkland, or by calling Samantha Bonniger, assistant cubmaster, at 570-498-1653.
To expedite meal pick-up, drivers are asked to form a line starting just outside of the church basement entrance.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to cover costs for the upcoming rafting trip and campout on Five Rivers Council’s Genesee River Excursion.
The pack is sponsored by the Elkland Leon Obryan American Legion Post.