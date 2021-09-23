Hamilton-Gibson Productions has announced sign-ups and auditions for the musical revue “All Together Now.”
Both auditions and sign-ups will be on Friday, Sept. 24 at 4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in the Warehouse Gallery at 3 Central Avenue in Wellsboro, next to the Native Bagel.
“We’re encouraging singers ages 12 to 100 to either sign up for the chorus, which will sing four or five songs, or to audition for some of the many solos in the show,” said Director Thomas Putnam. “No audition is necessary for those who sign up for the chorus; however it is important they attend one of the sign-up sessions.”
Those who audition for a solo must have a song prepared to sing, either without accompaniment or bring sheet music for piano accompaniment.
Anyone who wants to audition but cannot attend on the listed dates and times are asked to either send a recording to hamgib@gmail.com or contact the office to set up another audition time by calling 570-724-2079 or emailing hamgib@gmail.com.
Each participant will receive sheet music and be given access to a rehearsal recording so they can rehearse at home.
“All the songs are from well-known Broadway shows that are licensed by Music Theatre International,” Putnam said. Among the selections included in the 15-song program are: “Be Our Guest” from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”; “Matchmaker” from “Fiddler on the Roof”; “Middle of a Moment” from “James and the Giant Peach”; “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” from “My Fair Lady”; “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” from “Guys and Dolls”; “Beautiful City” from “Godspell”; and “Seasons of Love” from “Rent”.
There will be seven or eight rehearsals before the performances on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wellsboro High School auditorium. Having the show at the high school auditorium will allow audience members to spread out and socially distance from each other.
“Musical Theatre International is offering ‘All Together Now’ as a fundraiser for community and regional theatres around the world that have been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Putnam. “This is a global attempt to help theatres regroup and re-emerge after suffering from having to shut down completely or operating with a greatly reduced audience capacity.
For more information, email Hamilton-Gibson Productions at hamgib@gmail.com, call 570-724-2079 or mail Hamilton-Gibson, Productions, Attention: All Together Now!, 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901.