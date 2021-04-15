George and Valerie Smith will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
George and the former Valerie Miller were wed on April 18, 1971 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Irvington, N.J. by the Rev. Anthony J. Borka.
The couple met in 1969 when George returned home from serving in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Conflict.
They lived in Oxford, N.J. and Lower Mt. Bethel Township before moving to Elkland. On returning from the Navy, George worked in the insurance industry and retired from Firemen’s Fund Insurance Co., Bethlehem in 1998. When he moved to Elkland, he was a school bus driver for Hess Bus Co. for the Northern Tioga School District for 11 years. He plays the organ at church and volunteers with Valerie.
Valerie grew up in Union, N.J. and had several secretarial positions before becoming a phlebotomist and later an operating room secretary. When they moved to Elkland, Valerie worked for the Tioga County Housing Authority in Elkland for 10½ years.
George and Valerie love to travel, visiting many beautiful places and countries. They like to ballroom dance and, besides volunteering at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Elkland, they work at Mission Hub packing various supplies for families in need.
The couple has two sons, Brian and Alisha Smith of Port Leyden, N.Y., and Keith and Katie Smith of Easton; and four grandchildren: Brandon, Alexis, Anna and Jacob.
They attribute their 50 years of married life to love, faith, respect, communication and laughter.
They will celebrate with their children and their matron of honor, Valerie’s sister Mary Boyden, at a family dinner.