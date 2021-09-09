On that fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001, my son Brandon Selig was 5 years old.
Days after 9/11, he came to me wanting to do something for the first responders. He colored a picture and mailed it to an address given to us at that time.
We received this thank you from Rescue 1 (see photo at far right).
Two years ago, we stopped at Rescue 1 while in NYC (see photo at right). Brandon is a paramedic for Cetronia Ambulance Company in Allentown. I do think 9/11 impacted him at a young age to be a first responder.
Karen Selig