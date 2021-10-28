Outside Collins Personal Care Home in Elkland, skeletons take a horse drawn carriage ride, a clown performs on a trapeze, a witch guards the door and a werewolf is held back by a cage. The Halloween and Christmas decorations at 306 East Main Street have gotten bigger and better every year for the past 17 years. Owners Rick and Sissy Collins usually hand out candy too, if trick-or-treaters are brave enough to approach the spooky scene. Trick or treating in Elkland this year is 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trending
News in your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.