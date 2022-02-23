March 2 begins the sacrificial season of Lent, a time of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. Of the three, almsgiving probably needs to be explained in terms of loving our Lord and our neighbor.
It is easy to put an extra $10 bill in the collection basket, but the act of almsgiving may also extend to sharing your resources with a neighbor who is down and out, unemployed or has a sick child. It may involve extending yourself to the point of making a personal visit to share a container of homemade soup and a loaf of homemade bread or maybe making an extra donation to an area food bank.
These recommendations suggest that you go over and above your normal routine in thankfulness for Christ’s ultimate sacrifice for you.
Ash Wednesday Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 5 p.m. with the distribution of ashes, an outward sign of your inward determination to make this the best Lent ever, to follow.
Father Mosley will be hearing confessions on March 14 and 28, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., St. Thomas Church, Elkland as part of The Light Is On For You diocesan-wide program.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday 7 p.m., for Richard Pennel, requested by Michael and Michele Zinck; Sunday, 11:30 a.m., for Sandy Caffo, requested by Helen, Michael and Joseph Schwarz and Monday, February 21, 9 a.m., for Sandy Caffo, requested by Tom and Maureen Socha and Monday, February 21, for Richard Vargeson, requested by Jean Sereno.
The Diocese of Scranton will celebrate the Rite of Elections and the Call to Continued Conversion for those entering the Catholic faith 2 p.m., March 6, the first Sunday of Lent, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton. Appropriate forms are available on the Scranton Diocese website.