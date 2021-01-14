The theme for this Sunday’s Gospel reading should be entitled, ”What are you looking for?” In the reading from John 1:35-42, we find Jesus asking his disciples, “What are you looking for?”
In the time of Jesus, we find that people followed him for various reasons: some for healing from various ailments, others in admiration of the miracles he did, still others because of the authority in which he taught while the Pharisees followed him to try to trip him up.
Peter’s correct response was: “Lord, to whom shall we go? You have the words of everlasting life.”
What are you looking for in your life? Jesus is the answer.
Saturday night was quite a homecoming for our parishioners who live in the Westfield area to again participate at Mass at St. Catherine’s Church on Lincoln Street. If you haven’t had the opportunity to visit this historic church building, you are really missing a special treat.
The building was constructed by Thomas and Robert Adams in 1904, with the permission of Bishop Michael J. Hobin, as a memorial to their mother. The huge stone exterior walls were quarried from nearby hillsides. The hand carved oak altar screen enhances the compact sanctuary which becomes illuminated when the sunshine streams through the beautiful stained-glass windows that were designed by F.J. Grenier of New York City.
The church is open for private prayer and meditation one hour before the Saturday 7 p.m. Mass.
Weekend Mass intentions are: Saturday, 7 p.m., for Richard Keevil, requested by Paula Howe; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., for Evelyn Reimann, requested by Richard and Craig Reimann; and Monday, 9 a.m., for Mary Miller, requested by Carol Harkenrider.
Special prayers for healing are requested for Kim Cochran and family, as well as, our parishioners who are living in area nursing homes.