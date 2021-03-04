The entrance antiphon from this Sunday’s Masses, “My eyes are always on the Lord, for he rescues my feet from the snares,” from Psalm 25 is a fitting concept to keep in mind as we journey through this coming week and the rest of penitential season of Lent.
This Sunday marks the third of Lent. Can Easter be far behind?
Father Bechtel will lead the Community Lenten Services at the Knoxville Community Center this Thursday, March 4, starting at 6 p.m. Our parish is in charge of setting up chairs for the service. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 5:30 p.m.
Mass intentions for the coming week are: Saturday, March 6, 7 p.m., for Ralph Volante, requested by Roberta and Sharon Volante; Sunday, March 8, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, for Esther Whalen, requested by Richard Reimann and Monday, March 9, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Mary Miller, requested by George and Valerie Smith.
Our sanctuary candles burn at St. Catherine in loving memory of John Labosky and at St. Thomas for Joseph Mellina and Larry Griffith.
Easter Triduum Schedule: Palm Saturday/Sunday: All Masses at St. Thomas Saturday, April 3, 7 p.m.; Sunday, 10:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday: April 1, 7 p.m. St. Peter’s — private devotion to follow until 11 p.m.; Good Friday: 12:10 p.m. St. Peter’s. Station of the Cross, St. Peter’s, 7 p.m.; Holy Saturday: April 3, 8 p.m. St. Peter’s Easter Vigil; Easter Sunday: April 4, St. Peter’s 8 and 10 a.m.; St. Thomas 12 p.m. Please check next week’s article/website for updates.
Stations of the Cross Services are Wednesdays 6 p.m. March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 with a Lenten program to follow in hall 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Sacrament of Reconciliation is offered Mondays, 5:30-7 p.m., March 15, St. Catherine’s and March 29, St. Thomas.