Mass intentions for the weekend are: Saturday, May 1, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Michael Zinck and Michael Cady, by Michael and Michele Zinck and family; Sunday, May 2, for Esther Whalen, by Patrice, Valentine, Luz and James Finelli and Monday, May 3, 9 a.m., for Roseann Urey, by Mike Steinfelt.
Our sanctuary candles burn at St. Catherine’s for John Labosky, requested by wife, Micky Labosky.
One of our parish fundraisers is turning in water bottles or aluminum cans of soda (with a deposit on them) for cash. Please drop them off when you come to church or bring them to the rectory/halls. They have asked us not to crush the water bottles.
Jim and Marie Pautz, our bottle and can coordinators, said that they have been getting a lot of plastic bottles: milk, detergent, juice bottles to name a few. They cannot return these. These items have to be recycled or put in the trash. Please make sure the bottles and cans have a deposit on them and are rinsed before donating. They thank all for their generous support.
We thank Dick and Jenny Vargeson, representing the Elkland Knights of Columbus, for volunteering at the Elkland Shoe Bank which operates out of the Elkland Educational Complex near the gymnasium entrances.
Pope Francis has dedicated the month of May to praying the Rosary, beseeching Mary through her Son, to bring an end to the deadly coronavirus. Thirty shrines throughout the world will lead a daily livestreamed Rosary at noon.
One of the good things that have come out of the pandemic is that the Saint Mother Seton Shrine, Emmitsburg, Md., has partnered with nearby Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary to establish a prayer hotline to serve those who are experiencing difficulties and are in need of personal prayer and guidance. The phone number is 866-202-4934.