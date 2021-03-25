Just a helpful reminder: there will be no Saturday vigil Mass celebrated at St. Catherine’s. Palm Sunday Mass for the entire parish will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland this Sunday.
Palm Sunday, also called Passion Sunday, is the first day of Holy Week and the Sunday before Easter, commemorating Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. During this Mass, we will hear the entire reading of Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem to his resurrection and ascendancy into heaven.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Sunday, 10:30 a.m., for Esther Whalen, requested by Jeremy Monday and Brittney Rosseau; Monday, 9 a.m., for David Wheaton (birthday), requested by Louise Wheaton.
Our sanctuary candles, noting the presence of the consecrated Eucharists, burn at St. Thomas in loving memory of John Labosky, requested by family and at St. Thomas for Mary Woodwork, requested by Carol Harkenrider.
The Sacrament of Reconciliation (confession) will be held 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Thomas Church.
Stations of the Cross Service will be held this Wednesday, 6 p.m. followed by a program in St. Thomas Hall.
The Community Lenten Services will be held at the Knoxville Community Center beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Bob Burkett will deliver the message.
Each Easter, the flowers in the church during the season memorialize deceased loved ones. If you would like to contribute to this year’s Easter flowers in memory of a loved one, please use the envelope found in your offering packet and place in the collection basket. A list of those we remember will be included in the Easter Sunday bulletin.
Way to go: 36% of the tickets for the money raffle have been turned in. You are doing great.
I’ve noticed that parishioners are being very generous with their donations of food items. Keep them coming. There is still a community need.