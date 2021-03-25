Westfield, PA (16950)

Today

Cloudy and windy with rain ending for the afternoon. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.