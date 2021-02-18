Ash Wednesday Mass and ashes distribution was celebrated at 5 p.m. Feb. 17 at St. Thomas Church. Ashes will be distributed by sprinkling the ashes on the heads of the parishioners in silence.
Wednesday’s 6 p.m. Community Lenten Service at the Knoxville Community Building will involve the distribution of ashes and a Lenten message by Pastor Dot Densmore from the Elkland Presbyterian and Nelson Community churches. Due to COVID, there will be no social after the service.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Esther Whalen, requested by Josh and Jason Whalen; Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, for Esther Whalen, requested by George and Valerie Smith; and Monday, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Kitty Giantomasi, requested by Jean Sereno.
Stations of the Cross prayer services will be held at St. Thomas Church, beginning 6 p.m., Feb. 24 and continuing on Wednesdays throughout Lent followed by a Lenten program in the church hall.
The sacrament of Reconciliation will be administered at St. Thomas, Elkland 5:30 to 7 p.m. Mondays, March 1 and 29. The sacrament will be available at St. Catherine’s, Westfield, 5:30 to 7 p.m., March 15.
In his Lenten message entitled, “Behold We are Going to Jerusalem. Lent a Time for Renewing Faith, Hope and Love,” Pope Francis called upon Catholics worldwide to connect these virtues of faith, hope and love to the three basic precepts of Lent: Prayer, Fasting and Almsgiving. He called upon Catholics to remember the words of Isaiah, “Fear not, for I have redeemed you” and use them to reach out to others to help them realize that they are sons and daughters of God, worthy of his protection and love.
Looking for ways that you can increase in grace and show your love for Christ who sacrificed himself for you? Check out this past Sunday’s bulletin Lenten supplement or the parish website.