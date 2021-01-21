President’s Biden’s inauguration ceremony by now is done and over with. Let us pray, through the intercession of the Holy Spirit, that his administration will strive to protect life at all stages and will govern with justice and equity.
All members of state and national government need our prayers as they move our nation forward, despite pandemic and strife. We ask for continued prayers for members of our National Guard as they carry out their duty to protect our federal and state capitals.
During this coming weekend Masses, we especially pray for the following individuals: Saturday, 7 p.m., for Kathleen Helf, requested by Jean Sereno; Sunday, 10:30 p.m., for Esther Whalen, requested by Carol Harkenrider and Monday, 9 a.m., for Mary Miller, requested by Helen Schwarz.
Members of the Finance Committee will meet Monday, Jan. 25, in the rectory.
Parish members are invited to attend the Friday, Jan. 29 Annual Stand for Life in front of Holy Child Catholic Church, South Main Street, Mansfield from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. For further information contact Laurie Coffee at 570-549-2210. The National March for Life in Washington, D.C. is scheduled Friday, Jan, 21.
Bishop Bambera will celebrate a Mass devoted at the cathedral, Friday, Jan. 29, recognizing this special day as a day devoted to the legal protection of unborn children. The Mass will be televised on Catholic Television and diocesan social media.
On Dec. 8, 2020, Pope Francis declared a year devoted to Saint Joseph. The dedication marks the 150th anniversary of St. Joseph being named the Patron Saint of the Universal Church.