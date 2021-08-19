During this weekend’s gospel reading, Joshua 24:1-2,15-18, we will learn that Joshua warns the Israelites that they are serving the “gods of their neighbors,” not their Lord God. God, indeed, led them out of slavery to the Canaan promised land. They forgot the about the commitment they had made to their Lord God to worship Him only.
The Israelites, like us, sometimes were challenged to forget this commitment to God and started worshiping other idols of their neighbors. Today our idols are: money, sports, power, etc. instead of giving Him thanks and praise during the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
The parish received a nice letter from Father Bechtel thanking us for the nice going away gathering picnic and the many gifts and well wishes as he begins a new segment in his pastoral life. Our thoughts and prayers go with him.
Newly-installed pastor, Father Joe Mosely, celebrated his first Masses with us last weekend. We welcome him to the parish and welcomed him in accepting us as his first assignment. Plans call for the parish council to organize a welcoming event sometime in the near future. We wish him much success in his first assignment as he brings the words of God’s message to the Cowanesque Valley.
Fall Fest advanced chicken barbecue tickets are now available in the rear of both churches. Pre-orders would help us determine the number of chicken halves we will have on hand during the upcoming Sept. 18 event. Please place your order ticket and money in an envelope or drop it off at the parish office between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily.
Grand Knight would like to thank the Tioga community for inviting the council to operate their sausage wagon during this week’s Tioga Old Home Day activities, Aug. 19-21. They look forward to meeting old friends and gaining new ones.
Take time to give praise and honor to God for the gift of his son, Jesus Christ, this week.