On Feb. 3, our church celebrates the day of St. Blaise, bishop and martyr. As the story goes, St. Blaise cured a young boy who was choking when a chicken bone was lodged in his throat. Winter time is a good time for us to concentrate on curing ailments of the throat. St. Blaise was martyred when he refused to give up Christianity.
Father Mosley will be blessing throats at St. Peter’s and St. Thomas Parishes immediately after all weekend Masses to seek the saint’s intercession.
Members of our parish Pro Life Committee would like to thank our parishioners for their outstanding contributions to the 2022 Baby Bottle Campaign. Over $1,300 will be sent to help the Sisters of Life counsel expectant mothers in the Greater New York area.
Wednesday, Feb. 2, was the Feast of the Presentation of our Lord. The Gospel reading of this feast recalls the infant Jesus, who will bring light to the world, being taken to the temple. Joseph and Mary present the sacrifice of the poor: two turtle doves and two young pigeons. This day is also referred to as Candlemas Day, a day to remember our consecrated priests and religious who bring the light of the world to their parishioners and students.
Mass intentions for this week: Saturday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Charles Harris, requested by the Cory family. Francis and Lena Harkenrider, requested by Carol Harkenrider and Sunday, Feb. 6, 11:30 a.m., for Francis and Lena Harkenrider, requested by Carol Harkenrider.
On Dec. 31, 2021, Father Michael Schmitz completed reading the last chapter of the Book of Revelation, the last book of the Bible completing a 365-day journey through the popular Bible series, Bible in a Year, sponsored by Ascension Press.
The podcast attracted hundreds of thousands of Catholics who openly confessed in the comment section that they were afraid to tackle the 73 books of the Bible alone. The series is available wherever you receive podcasts.