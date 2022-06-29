Bishop Bambera has appointed the Rev. Jacek J. Bialkowski as the new pastor of Saint Peter Parish, Wellsboro and Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish, Elkland. Most recently, Father Jacek has served as pastor of All Saints Parish in Plymouth. This new assignment will begin on July 26. We welcome Fr. Jacek to our parish community.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church is open for private meditation Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Come spend some quality time with our Lord who is present in our tabernacle.
There is still time to donate baby items for the Heart of County Pregnancy Center collection. Items are used in conjunction with pregnancy counseling and instruction sessions by trained center personnel.
Great Big Beautiful World is the theme of this year’s Vacation Bible School sponsored by St. Peter’s Parish, Wellsboro scheduled for Aug. 1-4, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration times will be available in the near future.
Linda Sampson, a 40-year member of St. Peter’s Parish, Wellsboro, is beginning her four to six month practicum as a part of her Scranton Diocese’ s Diocesan Lay Ministry Program. Her area of concentration during this program was Marian studies. As a part of her practicum, Sampson will conduct Marian-related activities that will deepen our love for our Blessed Mother and allow faith and love to grow within our faith community.