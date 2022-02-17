Bishop Joseph Bambera, bishop of the 13-county Diocese of Scranton, will be celebrating Mass in the following Catholic churches during his pastoral visit to Tioga County this weekend: Saturday: 4 p.m., Church of St. Peter, Wellsboro and 7 p.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, Westfield and Sunday: 8:30 a.m., Church of St. Peter, Wellsboro and 11:15 a.m., Holy Child Church, Mansfield.

Area Catholics are encouraged to greet the bishop after each of the Masses.

Members of the Parish Finance Committee will meet Monday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., in the rectory.

Mass intentions for the weekend: 7 p.m., St Catherine’s, for deceased members of the Bullock family; 11:30 a.m., Sunday, for Dick Vargeson, requested by Bob and Sarah Kerrick and 6 p.m., Monday, for Sandy Caffo , requested by Tom and Maureen Socha.

Our sanctuary candles at St. Catherine’s are lit in loving memory of David Sereno Jr.

Plan to attend St. Peter’s Church annual Polish dinner — this year as take-out only — from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 4 to 6 p.m. The menu includes: pierogies, kielbasa, stuffed cabbage, sauerkraut, applesauce and brownie.

Father Joe, along with more than 25 diocesan priests, will participate in a diocesan-wide cook-off with proceeds going to Catholic Relief Services and local parishes beginning on Shrove Tuesday, March 1. More information will be available next week.

Beginning on Ash Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m., the Greater Cowanesque Valley Ministerium, composed of churches in the Westfield, Knoxville, and Nelson areas, invites residents to participate in this year’s Lenten program, Following Jesus Through Passion, at the Knoxville Community Center.

The following week and subsequent weeks, the program continues on Thursdays, same time, same place. Participating churches are asked to provide a committee to set up and tear down chairs and snacks for the social after the service.

Each evening service will lead from ministers or representatives of area churches and will include singing, prayer, offering, Bible reading, sermon and a five-minute presentation by one of the valley’s ministries.