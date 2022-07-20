A couple of weeks ago, we reported that our parish, along with parishes across the United States, are participating in a multi-year Eucharistic revival entitled, “Behold, I make All Things New. “

The revival calls for parishes to open their doors for private and large group Eucharistic adoration devotions.

To this end, Valarie Smith, our sexton, has announced that St. Thomas Church will be open for Eucharistic adoration starting each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Other Eucharistic opportunities will be added in the future.

The revival calls for Catholics to heed Jesus’ call to worship Him as “The living bread that came down from Heaven. Whoever eats of this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give is my flesh for the life of the world.”

In promoting the revival, American bishops have instituted two online programs to help Catholics learn more about the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.

The opportunities, “Heart of the Revival Newsletter” and “Catholics can become a Eucharistic Prayer Warrior” are both available at https:/eucharisticrevival.org.

Mass intentions for this week: At 7 p.m. on Saturday at St. Catherine’s for Andrew Siwadlo, requested by Walter Bialkowski. At 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas for Elizabeth Howe, requested by Shirley and Steve Heitzenrater. On Monday at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas for Fred Sereno, requested by Jean Sereno.

Liturgical teams for this weekend: For Saturday, Jean Sereno (Lector), Gabriel and Daniel Clements (Servers) and Dave Sereno (Eucharistic Minister). On Sunday, Tom Socha (Lector) and Valerie Smith (Extraordinary Minister).

Our church office will be closed from July 20 to Aug. 11. Cow Pie ticket returns and requests for additional tickets should be directed to Bonnie Hargarther.

Please, join the Elland Knights in praying the Rosary of the Blessed Virgin Mary, July 30-31 weekend, St. Catherine’s, 6:30 p.m. St. Thomas 10 a.m.