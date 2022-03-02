Lights On Confessions will be heard this Monday, March 7, 5 to 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, Wellsboro.

Stations of the Cross at St. Thomas, Elkland, is Wednesday, March 9, 6 p.m.

Lenten Program (Presence: The Mystery of the Eucharist) follows the service in St. Thomas Hall.

Community Lenten Service is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the Knoxville Community building sponsored by the Cowanesque Valley Ministerium.

Pope Francis, in his Feb. 23 general audience, called upon all Christian believers to fast and pray on Ash Wednesday for the intentions of the people of Ukraine asking for Mary, the Queen of Peace, to may preserve us from the madness of war.

St. Thomas Mass intentions for this week are: Saturday, March 5, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for David Sereno Jr., requested by George and Valerie Smith; Sunday, March 6, 11:30 a.m., for Betty Howe, requested by Carol Harkenrider and Monday, March 7, 9 a.m., for Dick Vargeson, requested by George and Valerie Smith.

Rice Bowl kits, which benefit Catholic Relief Services in their various outreach programs throughout the world, are located in the back of both churches. Catholic Relief Services is currently providing human relief services: food, emergency shelter, medical supplies to the people of the Ukraine. Your involvement is desperately needed now more than ever.

In planning for Easter Week celebrations, we find that we are in need of lectors, eucharistic ministers, and servers. If you can help, please contact Father Mosley after Mass or phone the church office.

This weekend’s second collection provides funds for the diocesan priests’ education and welfare fund.