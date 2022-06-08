This weekend, we will celebrate the Feast of The Most Holy Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus Christ, a fitting day to also honor our earthly fathers. Happy Fathers’ Day. We ask for the intercession of Saint Joseph, foster father of Jesus, to be with our fathers and guide them in providing for the temporal and spiritual needs of their families.
This past Sunday and during this week, we reflect upon the major festival of Pentecost, recalling the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the apostles and their going out to extend the message of the risen Christ to the world, the birthday of the Christian Church.
Just as the Holy Spirit gifted the apostles, the Holy Spirit gifts us with his gifts of: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, generosity, faithfulness, goodness, gentleness, modesty, self-control and chastity. What a wonderful world would be if only we would if we would only accept these wonderful gifts of God.
It was with sadness and tears that Father Joe announced that he would be leaving us at the end of July. We will miss his beautiful angelic voice that lifted us in prayer to our Father in Heaven. Our prayers go with him wherever he travels.
A few years ago, we were introduced to Father, then Bishop, Robert Barron through a Word on Fire video series outlining the fundamentals of the Catholic Church. During this past week, Pope Francis selected him to be the bishop of the Winona-Rochester Diocese that covers the southern part of Wisconsin. He promises to keep publishing Catholic videos and publications. We look forward to his future endeavors and wish him much success in his new assignment.
We were saddened with the news that Joyce Bialkowsk, who graced our choir during special Masses and holidays, passed. May she and all of our deceased parishioners rest in peace with our Lord.