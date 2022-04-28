A millennium ago, Saint Vladimir brought Christianity to the Slavic nations. Since that time, Christianity has continued to thrive through many perilous situations among these nations. The people of the Ukraine cry out for our prayers and support.
This past weekend, churches throughout the world opened their services with prayers reminding us that we need to pray for Ukrainian families, especially children; for those in Russia who are protesting against the violent acts of their countrymen; for wisdom of our leaders to help bring about the end of war; and lastly, for the brave Ukrainians who have rallied to the defense of their beloved country.
Members of the parish are asked to meet after the 11:30 a.m. Mass this Sunday to prepare for the Annual Fall Fest. It takes many hands and much time to prepare for this annual event.
We would like to thank all the volunteers and bingo players who participated in Sunday’s Super Bingo at the Knoxville Community Center. The next Super Bingo is May 22.
You did it. The bronze medal for the Rectory, Set, Cook Off fundraising competition made it to Tioga County. Because of your dedication, support and generosity, Father Mosley finished the friendly cook-off in third place with a total of $11,202 raised. Of that, $5, 601 will come back to the parish communities of Saint Peter’s and Saint Thomas. Each parish will receive $2,800.50
Bob and Midge Bialas were the recipients of Father Mosley and his mother’s batch of pierogies.
Your church wants to hear from you. This Friday, April 29, is the last day to submit your thoughts and ideas to the Diocese of Scranton’s Sodality questionnaire on line. Please take a few minutes to prayerfully answer the 10 questions.
The 7th annual Catholic Men’s Conference, sponsored by “Be A Catholic Man,” is planned for Saturday, Oct. 8, at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 S. Pennsylvania Blvd., Wilkes-Barre. The theme, “Be Not Afraid,” is under the patronage of Saint Joseph.