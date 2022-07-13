The excitement of the Fourth of July weekend is over. St. Thomas the Apostle Parish too, is returning to matters of immediate concern. The Fall Fest deadline for the basket chance auction is approaching, July 18. If your project will be delayed beyond this date, please contact our parish secretary. Other committees are hard at work fulfilling their assignments. This is a parish endeavor to share with our Cowanesque Valley friends and neighbors.
In this era of contentious upheavals, we often are led to feel that God is no longer with us. In this weekend’s reading, we find Elijah, in trying to fulfill his mission to call Israel back to God, encounters numerous obstacles, but in several instances, he finds the protective hand of God reaching out to him. In another case, we will discover a righteous Israeli King who rises to the occasion to eliminate idolatry only to see his kingdom lapse back into the practice.
Father Moseley will be on vacation July 18 through 22.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Joyce Bialkowski, requested by her husband Walter and Sunday, 10:30 a.m. mass, for John and Frances Kohut, requested by the family.
Members of the Tioga Fourth Degree will meet this Thursday after the 6 p.m. mass at Holy Child Church, Mansfield.
This Friday, July 15, is the deadline for submitting orders for gift cards. A gift card tree would make a great basket for the chance auction..
Retrouvaille, a weekend for couples experiencing difficulties in their marriages will be held August 19-21 at the Townplace Suites in Moosic. The weekend is conducted by trained volunteer couples who will provide the tools to help couples enhance their communication skills. For more information, please contact the Retrouvaille team at HelpOurMarriage.org.