On Wednesday evenings during the holy season of Lent at 6 p.m. in St. Thomas Church, Elkland, we will travel along the road to Calvary with Jesus, stopping at the 14 stops to contemplate his pain and his crucifixion which he endured for us.
Following stations, we will gather at St. Thomas Hall, from 6:30 to 7:30, to l explore the Mystery of the Eucharist, the pinnacle of our worship as Catholic Christians.
The folks at the Augustinian Institute have designed a video program to help us discover the way that God is truly present to us and invites us to enter into an intimate union with him in the eucharist. We will examine the effects of the sacrament and its setting in the Mass, the scriptural foundation of the sacrament and discover the beauty of Holy Communion and the transformative power of the grace God offers us in this sacrament.
The Light Is On For You confessions will be conducted on Monday, March 14, from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
Members of the Knights of Columbus will hold their monthly meeting following confessions.
Father Mosley will be the featured speaker at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 17 for the Valley Ministerium Lenten Service, Knoxville Community Service. St. Thomas Parish parishioners are asked to supply finger foods: cookies, brownies, cupcakes, vegetable trays or small sandwiches for the event. Please let Louise or Father know what you can bring.
Our special collection this week is for the support of the churches of Central and Eastern Europe. Communistic, atheistic control has held sway over this area for many years. Religious freedom and ideals have been suppressed and are in need of rebuilding. Your support helps rebuild church programs such as seminaries, family and youth educational programs,
Don’t forget to put your extra change and dollars into your Catholic Relief Service Rice Bowls. The CRS is actively engaged in relocating refugees from the Ukraine to neighboring countries.