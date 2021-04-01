St. Thomas Parish is now in the midst of Holy Week. Monday, Father Bechtel conducted the Sacrament of Reconciliation. Wednesday at 6 p.m., we are to relive the steps to Calvary through the Stations of the Cross.
Thursday at 5 p.m., we have the opportunity to participate in Mass, recalling the institution of the eucharist and the initiation of the office of priesthood. On Friday, 2 p.m., we recount the moments of Christ’s Passion and death upon the cross.
Finally, Sunday noon, we will hear the strains of “Alleluias” as we celebrate Christ’s triumph over death opening our path to eternal life. All Masses and activities are conducted at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkland.
It was a joy to celebrate Palm Sunday, to see church pews filled, following masking procedures and CDC procedures, by those wanting to hear the Good News preached.
Mass intentions for the week: Thursday, 5 p.m., Maundy Thursday Mass, for Gloria Bechtel, requested by Jean Sereno; Friday, 2 p.m., for Kenneth Cady and family, requested by Michael and Michele Zinck and family; Saturday, no Mass; Easter Sunday, noon, for Easter intentions.
The community Lenten service is 6 p.m. on Good Friday at the Knoxville Community Center with the Rev. Gary Wolfe, pastor, Jemison Valley Brethren in Christ Church, presiding.
Our sanctuary candles, reflecting the presence of the Eucharist, burn at St. Catherine’s in loving memory of John Labosky and at St. Thomas for the healing of Joseph Mellina Jr. and Larry Griffith.
Holidays and COVID distancing procedures present difficult times for those who have lost loved ones during the year. Please consider joining the virtual support group offered by the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, Wednesday evenings, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., April 7, 14, 21 and 28. For more information, contact Deacon Ed Shoener at 570-814-5133.
April is National Child Abuse Month. Please pray for all abused children that they may attain inner healing and also for healing of their abusers.