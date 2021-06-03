This past weekend, we honored our God, Father, Son and Holy Spirit. When we do the sign of the cross at the beginning and end of our prayers, we are calling upon our triune God to be with us especially in the prayers we offer, but also at the same time, thanking our God for all the gifts that he has bestowed on us.
The Church has celebrated this feast day, since the 10th century on the first Sunday after Pentecost, the feast honoring the bestowing on God’s Holy spirit, the third person of the Blessed Trinity, on the apostles, giving them the courage to go into the world to preach the Word of God.
This weekend we also celebrated those men and women who fought for our country’s freedom and who are now at rest with their God. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families who were left behind to care for parents and loved ones. May their souls and all souls, of our faithful departed, rest in the peace with our loving Lord.
This weekend provides us with a special reason to visit local cemeteries and to remember.
On Wednesday, May 26, we honored the life of Saint Philip Neri, known as the Second Apostle of Rome after Saint Peter. He is noted for founding a secular society of secular clergy called the Congregation of the Oratory. His connection to this Memorial Day weekend, he is honored as one of the patron saints of the United States Special Forces.
It was great to see, we mean actually see, members of the parish without their masks. Communion has been returned to its position in the Mass where we have ample time to reflect upon the meaning of the celebration of the Eucharist.
Jessica Bicksler, our pro-life coordinator, reminds church members that when doing our shopping this week, to pick some items that will be donated to The Heart of Tioga agency for their baby boutique.