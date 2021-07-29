Mass will not be celebrated at St. Thomas Church this Friday, July 30.
Liturgical teams for this weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Jean Sereno (lector), Marky and Gabriel Clements (servers) and Dave Sereno Sr. (extraordinary minister) and Sunday, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, Cheryl Sottolano (lector), Kabe and Luke Sottolano (Sservers) and Valerie Smith (extraordinary Mminister).
Please join us this coming Sunday immediately after the 10:30 a.m. Mass for Father Bechtel’s farewell party at the Knoxville Firemen’s Field (site of our annual Fall Fest). Bring a folding chair and a dish to pass.
Is your favorite saint being honored this week? Sts. Martha (July 29), Peter Chrysologus (July 30), Ignatius of Loyola (July 29), Eusebius (Aug. 20) and John Vienney (Aug. 4).
Dave and Bonnie Hargarther and Janet Beach spend each Wednesday crafting glass bird feeders, bird houses and garden flowers to sell at the Sept. 18 Fall Fest. They could use an extra set of hands. They usually start around 9 a.m.
Louise Wheaton is looking for volunteers to assemble chance auction baskets for Fall Fest starting at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, at St. Thomas Hall. Please phone the church office if you want to help out. Please drop off your basket items at the church office.
Please drop off unsold Cow Pie Tickets at the church office or place them in the collection basket.
On July 25, the World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly, Pope Francis remarked that, “Our grandparents, who nourished our lives, now hunger for our attention and our love; they long for our closeness. Let us lift up our eyes and see them as Jesus sees us.”