This weekend marks the Third Sunday in Easter. Because Easter is such an important event in the liturgical calendar, the season is celebrated until 50 days after the Easter.
In this weekend’s Gospel reading, we find Jesus’ disciples huddled together; confused and disoriented, when Jesus enters their midst and invites them to place inspect his hands and feet and to touch him to make sure that he is not a ghost.
As a result, his disciples realized that the answer to their questions was there in front of them; Jesus is Risen.
The Season of Eater is a good time to look for answers to our questions. One way we can do this is to dust off the Bible that has been languishing on the bookshelf and begin reading. The more time that you spend reading Scriptures, the more answers you will have to your questions.
If you started following the podcast, “The Bible in 365 Days,” you would be reading along with Father Michael Schmitz and exploring John’s Gospel. You can start following at anytime. During the year, you can read the entire Bible.
On the sex abuse in the church by clerics, Pope Francis said, “It is essential that we, as a church be able to acknowledge and condemn with sorrow and shame, the atrocities perpetuated by consecrated persons, clerics and all those entrusted with the mission of watching over and caring for those most vulnerable.”