Alleluia. Our Lord is risen. What wonderful words to hear after the desert venture through the season of Lent.
During Maundy Thursday’s Mass, we even recited the Gloria that has been missing during Lenten Masses. These omissions helped us to appreciate and focus upon the Gospel message: Christ is with us and He wants us to join him for eternity because he loves us.
The season of Easter does not end and start on Easter Sunday; it continues for 50 more days until the Feast of Pentecost. The truth is that Easter season never ends; we celebrate the Easter season every Sunday of the year.
During the next 50 days we will learn how the Jesus’ death emboldened his disciples to go out into the world to proclaim and spread the Good News of Jesus Christ.
This weekend is the Second Sunday in the Easter season. It is also known as Divine Mercy Sunday. The celebration is based upon the visions reported by Faustina Kowalska, a Polish nun in whom Jesus asked to paint an image that showed rays of mercy emanating from his Most Sacred Heart to show His unbounding love for all sinners.
The Chaplet of the Divine Mercy calls upon our Eternal Father to accept “...body and blood, soul and divinity of your dearly beloved Son, Our Lord, Our Jesus Christ, in atonement for our sins and those of the whole world.”
Mass intentions for this week: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for George Kump, requested by Michael and Michele Zinck; Sunday, April 11, 10:30 a.m., for Geneva Davis, requested by Paula Howe; and Monday, April 12, for Mary Miller, requested by Elma Finelli and Jo Andrysick.
If you forgot to turn in Rice Bowls that benefit the good works of the Catholic Relief Service throughout the world, there’s still time; just drop your donation in the collection baskets.
Happy Easter season. See you in church.