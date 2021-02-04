Lately, a large number of vulnerable Christian Catholics have decided not to attend weekly Mass in person, choosing to participate in Mass online. Many of these parishioners miss receiving our Lord in the Holy Eucharist. Social media has provided many outlets for these Catholics. Father Bechtel’s 5 p.m. Mass can be found on the St. Peter’s website page.
During this pandemic, many Catholics have taken time to investigate a variety of online programs to increase their knowledge of the Catholic faith. Lately, we have heard about a podcast series featuring Father Michael Schmitz and Jeff Cavins entitled “The Bible in a Year.” Thousands of Catholics are receiving these daily podcasts into their homes.
Each 20-minute segment involves: a reading of two chapters from the Old Testament. Currently Father Schmitz is focusing on The Book of Exodus, a few verses from another Old Testament, currently, Leviticus; a selection from Psalms; a discussion of the readings and a closing prayer. Participants are encouraged to submit prayer requests. The series is sponsored by Ascension Press. Father Schmitz broadcasts weekend Mass on YouTube and has a variety of Catholic programs on Twitter, Facebook and video formats.
We missed a couple of major news items from last week. Last week, Christians around the world celebrated Christian Unity Week using the theme, Abide in Me. In commenting on the week, Pope Francis mentioned, “We can only bear fruit if we remain united in Jesus Christ.” He went on to comment that we need to call upon his Holy Spirit to guide us to love others, even when they do not love us back.
The other event, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Wednesday, Jan. 27. This day has been set aside to help us remember and contemplate the horrors of the many European Jews who were herded out of their homes and transported to the furnaces of Auschwitz and other internment camps. Let us pray that this tragedy will never again be repeated.