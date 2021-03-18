In this weekend’s Gospel reading from John 3:14-21, we are led to understand that Jesus offers us much more than physical healing. Better yet, he offers us eternal life, salvation.
Don’t forget Stations of the Cross Service, 6 p.m., at St. Thomas Church with a Lenten program following.
Pastor Dot Densmore will provide the message at the Community Lenten Services, 6 p.m., Knoxville Community Center.
Everyone should have received their money raffle tickets in the mail. Even though the drawing is far off, please return unsold tickets and money as soon as possible. It’s easy to misplace the envelope and forget, as we all know. If we sell 1,000 tickets, there will be another $1,000 prize added to the prize list.
This Wednesday, March 17, even though many who proclaim not to have any Irish heritage, use this special day to revel, drink green beer and participate in parades. This special day prior to the 17th century was marked by prayer and fasting. Many myths have been perpetuated and embellished down through the centuries. Here are just a few among many:
- Myth #1 — St Patrick was born in Ireland. Actually, he was born in Scotland, probably of Roman parentage, in the year 386. He died on March 17, 464.
- Myth #2 — St. Patrick brought Christianity to Ireland. When Pope Celestine sent him to Ireland, he was assigned the task of converting the native pagans and ministering to the existing Christians.
- Myth #3 — Green was the saint’s favorite color. Even though the hills of Ireland cast a green color, the Sons of Ireland, who developed devotions to St. Patrick over centuries, wore blue.
- Myth #4 — St. Patrick single handedly rid Ireland of snakes. There were no snakes in Ireland. Ireland is an island that was cut off from the mainland.
Be safe.