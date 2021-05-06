Happy Mother’s Day greetings to mothers and grandmothers of the area. The Catholic Church sets aside the entire month to honor Mary, the mother of Jesus. The month is celebrated by special Marian prayers and May crownings.
This year, Pope Francis has asked Catholics around the world to join with him in reciting the rosary each noon, asking Mary to intercede to her Son, to come to the aid those families and individuals who are afflicted with the COVID pandemic.
In this week’s reading from Acts, we find two individuals, who with the help from God, have accepted a new way to live.
Cornelius, a gentile, but a follower of the God of Israel, learns that he is an instrument to bring salvation to those who are not of the Jewish faith and to Peter, Jesus devoted disciple, who unwillingly accepts the challenge to accept Cornelius as a disciple of Jesus Christ. For more information, check out Acts, Chapter 10.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Westfield, for Milissa Wood and family, requested by Michael and Michele Zinck and family; 10:30 a.m., Sunday, May 8, St. Thomas, Elkland, for Pat Siciliano, requested by Dick Reimann and Monday, 9 a.m., May 10, St. Thomas, Elkland, for Diane Soyka, requested by Bob Soyka.
After a nine-month hiatus, the Elkland Knights of Columbus will meet live 6:30 p.m., May 11, St. Thomas Hall. There is much delayed business to be discussed and acted upon. All members are strongly encouraged to attend this important meeting.
The Feast of St. Catherine of Siena, April 29, brought to mind the history of St. Catherine’s beautiful chapel in Westfield. The church was built through the efforts of Thomas and Robert Adams after the deaths of their mother and father.
It was to be a memorial to their mother Catherine Adams. The church has served as a place of worship since 1906 and is considered an architectural gem by design and function.