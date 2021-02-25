We are now approaching the Second Sunday in Lent. Are you keeping to your Lenten promises of prayer, fasting and almsgiving?
Hard, isn’t it? Perhaps, we need to be reminded of the purpose of the imposition of ashes on Ash Wednesday: the ashes represent an external sign that sin separates from our God; that we need to use these 40 days to reconcile us back to Him in humility.
Abraham, in his humility in the Book of Exodus, mentioned that he was so bold to speak to his God even though he was nothing but dust and ashes. Catholics in the eighth century were practicing the imposition of ashes for the remission of sins; eventually the practice became universal in the 12th century.
There are many ways in which we can be united to our Lord during Lent this year. On Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas Church, Father Bechtel will lead us in the Stations of the Cross, a reenactment of Christ’s path to Calvary, followed by an informative program in St. Thomas Hall.
Another way: Father Bechtel will administer the Sacrament of Reconciliation from 5-7:30 p.m. on the following dates and locations: March 1, St. Thomas; March 15, St. Catherine’s; and March 29, St. Thomas as part of the Scranton Diocese’s The Light is on For You.
Both churches are open for private devotions one hour before weekend Mass; St. Thomas Church weekdays, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A couple of weeks ago, we suggested that you follow Father Mike Schmitz’s podcasts, reading the Bible in 365 days. We are happy to report that his Bible podcasts have been recognized as being the number one listened to podcasts for the nation. We are now on day 55, but you can jump in anytime.