This weekend, be attentive to the words of the prophet Amos, who was not employed by King Saul, but was called to prophesize by the God Himself. Today, by virtual of our baptism, we too are called by God to be a prophet and witness to Jesus Christ.
Attention lectors and servers: the three-month schedules have been mailed out. If you did not receive yours or if you would like to volunteer for one of both of these ministries, please contact the church office.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Friday, July 9, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for parish Fathers’ Day intentions; Saturday, July 10, St. Catherine’s, for Adenolfo and Celina Rivas, requested by Reny Rivas and Kurt McClaren; Sunday, July 11, 10:30 a.m., St. Thomas, for Esther Whalen, requested by Elma Finelii and Josie Andrysick; and Monday, July 12, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Joseph A. Mellina, requested by family.
We forgot to mention that Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, celebrated his 70th year as a priest of the Roman Catholic Church, a long trip from Bavaria, Germany, June 29, 1951, to pope of the Roman Catholic Church. We pray for his continued health and his continued service to our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Also, during the waning days of July, our church celebrated the feast of Peter and Paul, one of the oldest feast days celebrated by the church, called to mind their service and martyrdom to their Lord and their ultimate sacrifices to spread of word of Christianity.
Paul, a Roman soldier who persecuted Christians for their faith in Jesus Christ, was converted to Christianity on the road to Damascus. Peter, who suffered martyrdom, was executed upside down because he felt that he was unworthy to be put to death in the same manner as his lord. Paul was spared a lingering death because he was considered a citizen of Rome.
Peter, the first pope, was given the keys to the kingdom, is remembered as the patron of fisherman, net menders, ship builders and locksmiths.