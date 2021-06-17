Like our Christian ancestors, we must come to realize that all things are possible through God; that though we try to rely only on our own strength and understanding, we can only do so much. We must open our hearts and come to realize that God’s intervention into our lives can solve all problems. Join us this weekend to learn more of God’s wisdom.
Mass intentions for this weekend: 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, Saturday, June 19, for Kim Cochran, requested by George and Valerie Smith; 10:30 a.m., Sunday, for Lena Harkenrider, requested by Carol Harkenrider; 9 a.m., Monday, June 21, for the Foramina Calvario family, requested by Josephine Calvario and Kerrick families.
Marilyn and Dio DeGuzman wanted to remind us that they are hosting the annual outdoor Mass, 6 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at their Losey Creek Road home. Please bring a dish to pass for the shared supper after the Mass.
The Knights would like to thank the following members who worked the sausage booth during the recent, successful sale during Elkland Community Sales: Janet and Walt Beach, Dave and Bonnie Hargarther, Dick and Jennie Vargeson, and Tom and Maureen Socha. The event was truly a family affair. They would like to thank all their valued customers who support the knight’s charitable endeavors during the year.
Abrionna Ackley, daughter of Dennis and Michelle Ackley, was honored as the 2021 recipient of the Knight’s Cowanesque High School $400 scholarship. Caleb Coots, son of Dana and Amy Coots, received the Williamson High School award. Coots will be attending the Pennsylvania School of Technology; Ackley will go to Central Penn College.
Cow pie bingo tickets should be in the mail by next week. This is one of our parish’s major fundraisers during the Sept. 18 Fall Fest event.
The typical comment last weekend at church: “You look so much nicer without that mask; at least I can recognize you.” If you are not vaccinated; please get vaccinated.