We read in Acts that Paul, a Roman soldier and persecutor of early Christians, experienced “A great light from the sky and suddenly shone around me” (Acts 22:6). Scripture further explains that the brilliant light blinded Paul. Through this encounter, Paul was witnessing the presence and power of our Lord.
After presenting himself to Ananias, the chief priest, he opened his eyes and regained his sight. Paul began preaching the salvation will come through belief in our Lord, Jesus Christ.
We might not have experienced such a brilliant revelation in our lives, but perhaps we have experienced small daily situations that can only be explained through the lens of our belief in the presence of the Lord. Be thankful for these small favors because they reaffirm our witness to ourselves and others.
Our church’s liturgical calendar reminds us to be aware of the Lord’s presence and as we celebrate Paul’s new beginning on Jan. 25 of each year.
Because most parishioners did not have the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C. for the Annual Pro Life March for the Unborn, our parish prayed the the Rosary for Life after both Masses. It was great to hear their unified voices raised, praying for our government and asking forgiveness for those who faced the difficult decision to end the life of their child.
This weekend, the Fifth Sunday observance sponsored by the Elkland Knights of Columbus, we will pray the Glorious Mysteries of the Rosary devoted to the Blessed Virgin Mary and her Son, Jesus Christ remembering his resurrection, the descent on the Holy Spirit upon the apostles, the taking of Mary into Heaven and the crowning of Mary, Queen of Heaven, for the intentions of those on our community prayer list. Come join us.
Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Charles Harris, requested by family; Sunday, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas, for Dick Vargeson, requested by Josephine Calvario and Monday, 9 a.m., St. Thomas, for Carol Fasik, requested by Carol Harkenrider.