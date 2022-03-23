On Monday, March 28, Father Mosley will celebrate mass at 6:30 p.m. instead of at the usual time. Members of the parish council will meet immediately afterwards.
Our Wednesday evening Lenten Studies, The Mysteries of the Eucharist, will resume this Wednesday immediately after the Stations of the Cross service at 6 p.m., St. Thomas Hall. The Stations of the Cross follow Jesus along the road to Calvary and the video session outlines the institution of the Eucharist at the Last Supper and the way that God unites himself to us today.
Pastor Mike Dennelsbeck will deliver the message Community Lenten Service, Knoxville Community Building, 6 p.m., March 28.
We would like to thank Louise Wheaton, our parish secretary, for doing a great job on the Prayers for the Ukraine prayer service that was held last Wednesday. The program cover featured the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag and the last page showed a large sunflower, the official flower of the Ukraine. Additional programs can be found in the back of both churches.
Pope Francis will dedicate the countries of Russia and the Ukraine to the care of The Immaculate Heart of Mary March 25, St. Peter’s Square, Rome, asking Our Lady and her son, Jesus Christ, to intercede on behalf of those impacted by the attack on Ukraine by Russia. The pope has also called for a nine-day novena of prayers to be offered for the Ukrainian people that started March 17. The novena is available by googling the Knights of Columbus website.
Members of the Polish and Ukrainian Knights of Columbus have been busy dispersing the $6.2 million in member and donor humanitarian aid to those immediately affected by the conflict and those fleeing their country to neighboring countries.
Lent is a 40-day journey of prayer, fasting and almsgiving. This Lent, CRS Rice Bowl, which is found in the back of both churches, invites you and your family and community to journey with Christ through fear to fortitude, recognizing God’s invitation to reach beyond ourselves to encounter the needs of all.