Jan. 18 through 25 is celebrated in many Christian and non-Christian churches throughout the world as a time to come together to focus on their similarities and proclaim the gospel together. Jesus is the center of all Christians denominations. When all eyes are focused on Him, all doctrinal differences evaporate.
Why are there so many Christian denominations? Issues and misunderstandings emanating from local traditions and political and social conflicts hundreds of years ago took its toll on how we worship today. Present day conflicts call for today’s Christian to follow the gospel of Jesus Christ and keep our eyes focused on our eternal reward in Heaven. In unity there is strength.
The Knights of Columbus’ traveling St. Joseph icon is presently in the possession of Holy Child parish, Mansfield. Every few years, the Knights’ organization selects an icon, usually a large painting of a saint which contains colors and images significant to that saint’s life, and moves the icon, along with prayer service materials throughout the various jurisdictions around the world. The icon will move to St. Peter and St. Thomas the Apostle Parishes later on this month.
A group of parishioners from St. Thomas the Apostle Parish have offered to pray the Rosary of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary for deceased members of the parish and their families 30 minutes prior to a funeral Mass. Please contact your funeral director or church office for further information.
Father Joe will be away from the parish until Friday of this week.
Members of the Parish Finance Council will meet Monday, Jan. 17, in St. Thomas Rectory.
The National March for Life will be held in Washington, D.C., Friday, Jan. 21. You are invited to be part of the special delegation to represent St. Thomas the Apostle Church at the march. St. Peter’s Parish has reserved a motor coach to transport us to the nation’s capital where a throng of more than 500,000 faith-filled Americans will seek the legal protection of pre-born human life. It will be a peaceful, prayerful, patriotic day. Call the St. Peter’s at 570-443-6574 to register for the march. The cost is $10.