Saint Thomas the Apostle parish will commemorate the Ascension of our Lord, Jesus Christ, into heaven on Thursday, May 26, 7 p.m., at St. Thomas Church, Elkland, a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics.

We have been reading from the Book of Revelation every Sunday since Easter. This Sunday’s Gospel reading is no exception. Biblical scholars tell us that this book is not to be taken literally; but symbolically. We will hear of the sacred city of Jerusalem descending from the clouds with its 12 gates symbolizing the 12 apostles with their names inscribed on each gate and God is the Temple located in the city’s heart. John’s images of things to come give us hope.

Liturgical teams for this weekend: Saturday, May 21, Ralph Wolstenholme, lector, and Dave Sereno Sr., extraordinary minister, and Sunday, 11:30 a.m., Cheryl Sottolano, lector, and Shirley Heitzenrater, extraordinary minister.

The parish sponsored, all-paper Super Bingo resumes this Sunday at the Knoxville Community Center. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with bingo starting at noon. The more players, the higher the ante.

Members of the Tioga Assembly of the Knights of Columbus will meet after the 6 p.m. Mass at Holy Child Hall, this Thursday, May 19.

We pray specially for Pope Francis as he pleads for peace and justice for the people of the Ukraine. We ask for God’s blessings as he travels to Africa and Canada on missions of mercy and forgiveness.

Our parish office will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday, May 24-25.

Men of the parish are invited to attend the “Be A Catholic Man Inc.” The retreat is from 6 p.m., Friday, June to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 4, at St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center, 631 Griffin Pond Road, Clarks Summit.

You are invited to participate in an overnight of prayer, Holy Mass, reconciliation, adoration, food and fraternity. The nominal cost of $75 is underwritten by Be A Catholic Man Inc. Includes an overnight single room lodging and all meals.

Make check payable to: Be A Catholic Man Inc. and mail to William Leandri Treasurer,239 Hayfield Rd., Shavertown, PA 18708. For more information: jadcroft@kknepa.com or text/call 570-351-6256 or mkilmer@thekilmergroup.com or text/call 570-721-0872.