Bishop Joseph Bambera, bishop of the Diocese of Scranton, will make a pastoral visit St. Thomas the Apostle Parish on Feb. 19. Specifically, he will celebrate 7 p.m. Mass at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Westfield. Father Joseph Mosley, parish pastor, noted that it would be an excellent opportunity for members of our parish to celebrate the eucharist with the Shepherd of the Scranton Diocese.
Don’t forget to bring your can of soup, or better yet, cans of soup, with a dollar wrapped around the can/cans to church this Sunday as part of the National Souper Day parish project. In past years, several parishioners purchased a whole case of soup which helped us increase our donations to area food banks each year.
Elkland Knights will meet this coming Monday, Feb. 14, following the 6 p.m. Mass celebrated by Fr. Mosley.
The Elkland Knights of Columbus would like to thank the Mark Clements family for their help in leading the Fifth Sunday Rosary at St. Catherine’s last weekend. Each of Mark and Rachael’s children led a decade of the rosary dedicated to those individuals who are on our parish/community prayer list.
At. St. Thomas Church, the rosary group dedicated their Rosary to Our Most Blessed Virgin Mary to the unborn and those who are diligently working to support life at all stages.
Feb. 15 is the last day for submitting orders for the Gift Card Program. Please have your payment (check made out to St. Thomas Parish) and order form to Maureen Socha. This would be a good time to order cards for an Easter gift or get some cards fo yourself. Gas cards, Walmart/ Sam’s Club cards, home improvement cards, and restaurant cards are always welcome.
If you are interested in a merchant not listed on the order form go to www.glscrip.com for a complete list of participating merchants, or call Maureen at 814-258-7386.