With much celebration and fanfare, though somewhat more sedate than in previous years, we welcomed in the new year, 2022.

During this week, we cast aside all the pluses and minuses of 2021, and look with hope toward the coming year. The optimists among us will sit down with pen and paper to make promises of how we are going to improve our lives over the next 365 days.

Some of us are definitely going to lose those extra pounds that have miraculously appeared over the Christmas season, while others are giving up bad habits that seem to have slowly returned to our lives in moments of weakness.

These are external concerns. Consider focusing on the internal and make a spiritual resolution: to follow Christ’s lead, to love your God with all your heart and soul and to love your neighbor as yourself.

The church provides the program and the calendar. Jesus provides the way.

Pray that his Holy Spirit will make 2022 a year of hope and spiritual growth.

Mass intentions for this weekend: Saturday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m., St. Catherine’s, for Charles Harris, requested by the Corey family and Sunday, Jan.y 9, 11:30 a.m., for Dick Vargeson, requested by Elma Finelli and Jo Andrysick.

Father Joe will be away from the parish next week There will be no 9 a.m. Mass Monday, Jan. 10 celebrated at St. Thomas.

Members of the Elkland Knights of Columbus will meet virtually Monday, Jan. 10. Grand Knight Walter Beach will contact you concerning details.

Father Joe thanks all the choir members, church decorators, lectors, extraordinary ministers, servers and the congregation for making his first Christmas with us so memorable. Decorations in both churches created a fitting atmosphere in which we could hear and participate in God’s Holy Word.